Private Ocean LLC Buys 215 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,016 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montis Financial LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 20,590 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 36,294 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 5,380,204 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $451,937,000 after buying an additional 20,184 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Amazon.com Trading Up 1.5 %
AMZN stock opened at $103.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 246.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.30 and its 200 day moving average is $97.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.12.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,739,103 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
