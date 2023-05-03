ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 476 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ODP were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ODP during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ODP during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ODP by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of ODP by 50,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in ODP by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ODP news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 23,488 shares of ODP stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $1,191,781.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,289.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ODP news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 23,488 shares of ODP stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $1,191,781.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,289.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Zoe Maloney sold 11,250 shares of ODP stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $507,487.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,827.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODP stock opened at $43.07 on Wednesday. The ODP Co. has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $53.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.03.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. ODP had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut ODP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

The ODP Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It operates through the following divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis. The ODP Business Solutions division provides solutions to small, medium and enterprise level companies, including those in the public and education sectors.

