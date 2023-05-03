ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 713 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 318.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth $15,307,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 99,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 9,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

SRCL has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Stericycle in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $44.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.20. Stericycle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.63 and a twelve month high of $56.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.35, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Stericycle had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $684.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stericycle news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.91 per share, with a total value of $287,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

