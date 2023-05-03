ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in SunPower were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,202,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,419,000. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPWR shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on SunPower from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SunPower from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on SunPower from $16.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on SunPower from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on SunPower from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. SunPower Co. has a 52 week low of $12.03 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.88.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. SunPower had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $492.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter Faricy acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $99,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,416.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. The company provides fully integrated solar, storage, and home energy solutions. The company was founded by Thomas L. Dinwoodie, Robert Lorenzini and Richard M. Swanson in April 1985 and is headquartered in Richmond, CA.

