ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 653 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Hexcel by 2.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Hexcel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Hexcel by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Hexcel by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Hexcel by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $74.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.12. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $74.99.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.53 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HXL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $49,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,850.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $40,064.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,289.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $49,917.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,672 shares in the company, valued at $261,850.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,457 shares of company stock valued at $383,882 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hexcel

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.