ProShare Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the first quarter worth $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 31.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Impinj during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Impinj during the first quarter valued at $206,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steve Sanghi purchased 23,500 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $1,997,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Steve Sanghi purchased 23,500 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $1,997,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $472,920.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 48,138 shares in the company, valued at $6,504,406.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 111,897 shares of company stock valued at $12,950,081 and have sold 79,959 shares valued at $10,013,071. 20.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Impinj Price Performance

PI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Shares of PI stock opened at $87.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.34. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $144.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -123.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 2.24.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Impinj had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 105.37%. The company had revenue of $76.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.20 million. Analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

