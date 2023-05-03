ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Evolent Health by 9.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,845,000 after buying an additional 100,206 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Evolent Health during the third quarter worth approximately $2,411,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Evolent Health by 34.8% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 157,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after buying an additional 40,590 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Evolent Health by 43.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 27,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Evolent Health by 885.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 374,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,446,000 after purchasing an additional 336,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on Evolent Health from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Evolent Health Trading Down 3.8 %

In related news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $3,847,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 626,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,914,235.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 90,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $3,110,053.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 936,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,221,353.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $3,847,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 626,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,914,235.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 384,284 shares of company stock valued at $13,003,755 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EVH opened at $35.04 on Wednesday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.19 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.43.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $382.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.68 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

Featured Articles

