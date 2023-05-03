ProShare Advisors LLC Has $287,000 Stake in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in MannKind were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MNKD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of MannKind in the third quarter valued at $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MannKind in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MannKind in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in MannKind in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in MannKind by 53.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares during the period. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MannKind alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on MNKD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MannKind in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on MannKind from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

MannKind Price Performance

MNKD opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $983.01 million, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.59. MannKind Co. has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $5.73.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $36.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 188.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MannKind Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MannKind news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $41,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,030,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,384,428.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Profile

(Get Rating)

MannKind Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic products and devices for those with endocrine and orphan lung diseases. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.