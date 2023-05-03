ProShare Advisors LLC Has $287,000 Stock Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Trupanion by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the third quarter worth $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Trupanion by 24.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Trupanion by 45.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the first quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Stock Performance

Trupanion stock opened at $34.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.52 and a beta of 1.71. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.34 and a 12-month high of $82.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $246.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.28 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 14.25% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRUP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Trupanion from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Trupanion from $109.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trupanion news, EVP Tricia Plouf sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $41,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,534.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Tricia Plouf sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $41,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,534.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,672,876.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,607. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

