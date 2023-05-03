ProShare Advisors LLC Has $288,000 Stock Holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,630 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,393,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,994,000 after purchasing an additional 56,332 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,888,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,512,000 after purchasing an additional 96,461 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,925,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,552,000 after purchasing an additional 53,026 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,909,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,980,000 after purchasing an additional 159,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 534,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NBTB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of NBT Bancorp from $42.00 to $37.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of NBT Bancorp from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

NBT Bancorp Stock Down 7.3 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $29.55 on Wednesday. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $48.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.54.

In related news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley acquired 2,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $88,935.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,796 shares in the company, valued at $839,146. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

About NBT Bancorp

(Get Rating)

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.