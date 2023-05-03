ProShare Advisors LLC Has $308,000 Stock Holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 64,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

SBCF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $19.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $18.95 and a 12 month high of $36.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.32%.

In other news, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 4,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $144,244.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,962.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 4,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $144,244.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,962.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $266,654.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,359.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,275 shares of company stock valued at $681,880. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

