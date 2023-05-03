ProShare Advisors LLC Has $314,000 Position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,681 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 550,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,287,000 after acquiring an additional 19,586 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1,215.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 199.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of CWK opened at $9.48 on Wednesday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $19.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

