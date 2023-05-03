ProShare Advisors LLC Has $315,000 Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,466 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,002,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $92.01 on Wednesday. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $76.79 and a fifty-two week high of $97.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.16.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 17.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

