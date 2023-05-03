ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 1,069 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,134,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,066,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,575,000 after purchasing an additional 845,669 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 592.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 638,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,139,000 after purchasing an additional 546,369 shares during the last quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in EVERTEC in the third quarter worth $10,346,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in EVERTEC in the third quarter worth $7,838,000. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EVTC shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EVERTEC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

EVERTEC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $33.61 on Wednesday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.17 and a 1 year high of $41.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.88 and its 200 day moving average is $33.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.96.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). EVERTEC had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The company had revenue of $161.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EVERTEC news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 3,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $121,847.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,253,241.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other EVERTEC news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 15,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $515,562.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,879.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 3,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $121,847.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,253,241.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,553 shares of company stock worth $2,635,115. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EVERTEC Profile

(Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.