ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 136 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,961 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 17.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,492,124 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $204,182,000 after purchasing an additional 216,652 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 23.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 933,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $120,755,000 after acquiring an additional 176,742 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 36.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 349,322 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,803,000 after acquiring an additional 92,619 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 545.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,131,000 after acquiring an additional 257,000 shares during the period. Finally, Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter worth $36,238,000. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, insider Daniel E. Horn sold 7,220 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total value of $1,213,321.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,825.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 11,603 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.48, for a total value of $1,885,255.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,888.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel E. Horn sold 7,220 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total transaction of $1,213,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,825.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,375 shares of company stock worth $9,181,139. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMR shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $193.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Shares of AMR stock opened at $141.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.90 and a 1 year high of $186.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $13.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.56 by ($2.19). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 114.75%. The business had revenue of $823.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 46.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s payout ratio is presently 2.25%.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

