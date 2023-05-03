ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 499,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 124,223 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 132,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 46,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 346,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 10.3 %

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average of $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.65. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $8.52.

Insider Activity

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.78 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 19.53%. The company’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,253,269 shares in the company, valued at $10,101,348.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,253,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,101,348.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $523,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 161,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,158.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.73.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

