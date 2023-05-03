ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,023 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in M.D.C. during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

M.D.C. Stock Performance

NYSE:MDC opened at $40.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.02. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $41.41.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 19.24%. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David E. Blackford sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $165,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,925.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $115,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Blackford sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $165,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,587 shares in the company, valued at $754,925.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,849 shares of company stock worth $582,299. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on M.D.C. from $30.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

M.D.C. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc engages in proving homebuilding and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, and East. The West segment includes operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The Mountain segment refers to the operations in Colorado, Idaho, and Utah.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.