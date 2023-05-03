ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,735 shares of the local business review company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Yelp during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Yelp by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Yelp by 497.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Yelp by 16.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,033 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Yelp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp Stock Performance

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $28.68 on Wednesday. Yelp Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $39.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.90 and a 200-day moving average of $30.38.

Insider Activity at Yelp

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). Yelp had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $309.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Yelp’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 7,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $213,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 237,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,115,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $184,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 339,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,453,892.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 7,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $213,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 237,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,115,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,274 shares of company stock worth $765,757 in the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on YELP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Yelp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Yelp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

About Yelp

(Get Rating)

Yelp, Inc engages in the business of operating a community-driven platform that connects people with great local businesses. The company was founded by Jeremy Stoppelman and Russell Simmons in July 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.