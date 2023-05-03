ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY) Stock Position Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF by 246.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF in the third quarter worth $183,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF during the third quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF during the third quarter valued at $166,000.

ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF stock opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.52. ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $18.25.

The ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (EMTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides inverse exposure to an equally weighted index of US stocks in the retail industry using swap agreements. EMTY was launched on Nov 14, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.

