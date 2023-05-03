ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK) Holdings Lifted by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK – Get Rating) by 223.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,406 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short Real Estate were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short Real Estate by 748.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 657,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,101,000 after acquiring an additional 579,949 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Real Estate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $757,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Real Estate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Real Estate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $363,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:REK opened at $20.48 on Wednesday. ProShares Short Real Estate has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $23.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.30 and a 200-day moving average of $20.01.

ProShares Short Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments; and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

