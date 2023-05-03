Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,079 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 8,826 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 68.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 275,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 112,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on PTGX. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $23.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.96. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $25.69.

(Get Rating)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline includes PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943. The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.