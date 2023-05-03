PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,703 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,162,667,000 after acquiring an additional 261,934 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,181,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $344,319,000 after purchasing an additional 60,882 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,666,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,024,000 after purchasing an additional 72,490 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,711,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,173,000 after purchasing an additional 433,627 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,623,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,060,000 after purchasing an additional 318,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $7,700,323.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,879,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $7,700,323.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,564 shares in the company, valued at $11,879,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $295,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 278,841 shares of company stock valued at $17,946,183. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PHM opened at $65.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $67.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.82 and its 200-day moving average is $50.53.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised PulteGroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on PulteGroup from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

