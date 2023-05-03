Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.15

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.15 and traded as low as $3.18. Quad/Graphics shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 225,499 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Quad/Graphics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Quad/Graphics Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $176.29 million, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.90.

Institutional Trading of Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics ( NYSE:QUAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $885.20 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,066,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 58,456 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in Quad/Graphics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,450,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after buying an additional 111,550 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Quad/Graphics by 4.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,238,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after buying an additional 51,930 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 7.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 995,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 67,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 408,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 107,968 shares in the last quarter. 33.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc engages in the provision of print solutions, media solutions, and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: United States Print and Related Services, International, and Corporate. The United States Print and Related Services segment is involved in printing operations and its products include catalogs, consumer magazines, special insert publications, direct mail, packaging, commercial, and printed products, retail inserts books, and directories.

