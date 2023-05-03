Raymond James Raises Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Price Target to $35.00

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $23.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Symbotic from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Symbotic from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Symbotic in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Symbotic from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Symbotic from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.69.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Symbotic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SYM opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.23. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.31. Symbotic has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $32.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Symbotic

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $266.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.82 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a negative return on equity of 148.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($5.61) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Symbotic will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 12,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $209,933.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,203.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 49,326 shares of company stock valued at $846,941 over the last three months. 41.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the second quarter worth about $534,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the third quarter worth about $267,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the third quarter worth about $791,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Symbotic by 2.6% during the third quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 754,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after acquiring an additional 19,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the third quarter worth about $445,000. 57.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Symbotic

(Get Rating)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.