Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,164 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 64,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 27,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Rayonier Advanced Materials Stock Down 4.2 %

NYSE:RYAM opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.48 million, a PE ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 3.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average of $6.78. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $9.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rayonier Advanced Materials ( NYSE:RYAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RYAM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture of high purity cellulose, paperboard, and high-yield pulp products. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp. The High Purity Cellulose segment manufactures and markets high purity cellulose, which is sold as either cellulose specialties or commodity products in the U.S., Canada, and France.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.