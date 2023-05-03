Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Repligen by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,128,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $959,665,000 after buying an additional 24,998 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,315,000 after purchasing an additional 65,550 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth $306,666,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,753,000 after purchasing an additional 18,369 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 857,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,662,000 after purchasing an additional 22,905 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $157.23 on Wednesday. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.21 and a fifty-two week high of $262.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 48.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.43.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. Repligen had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $186.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RGEN. Benchmark initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Repligen from $251.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.50.

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

