Richard A. Dierker Sells 88,630 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 88,630 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $8,570,521.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,504.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $97.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.46. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.16 and a one year high of $99.56.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

CHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Argus downgraded Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after buying an additional 15,509 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 27.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 226.2% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after buying an additional 38,777 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 119.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 54.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

