Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $315.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $299.00 to $315.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a hold rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $348.32.

VRTX opened at $346.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $311.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.76. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $233.01 and a 1 year high of $354.46. The company has a market capitalization of $88.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $825,420.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,268 shares in the company, valued at $14,809,468.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total transaction of $6,959,349.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at $13,464,543.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $825,420.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,809,468.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,436 shares of company stock worth $18,611,957. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

