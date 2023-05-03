Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,590 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.4% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at $14,193,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at $14,193,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,713 shares of company stock worth $7,739,103. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $103.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The company has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.30 and its 200-day moving average is $97.13.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. New Street Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.12.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.