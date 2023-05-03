Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,590 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.4% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at $14,193,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at $14,193,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,713 shares of company stock worth $7,739,103. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. New Street Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.12.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
