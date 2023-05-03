SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.86

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.86 and traded as low as $3.80. SCI Engineered Materials shares last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 800 shares traded.

SCI Engineered Materials Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.65.

Get SCI Engineered Materials alerts:

SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. SCI Engineered Materials had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $5.82 million for the quarter.

SCI Engineered Materials Company Profile

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of advanced materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications. Its products include sputtering targets, evaporation materials, datasheets, ceramic powders and substrates. The firm’s services include vacuum hot pressing, machining, and bonding.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SCI Engineered Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCI Engineered Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.