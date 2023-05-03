Seed Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,162 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,162 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000. Microsoft accounts for 1.7% of Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $305.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $309.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $275.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,767 shares of company stock worth $10,910,811. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

