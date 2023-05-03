Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Position Boosted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,733 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SEM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Select Medical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,478,832 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,478,000 after acquiring an additional 11,231 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 18,949 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 284,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after buying an additional 17,762 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,360 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 11,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $445,617,000 after buying an additional 762,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Stock Down 2.9 %

SEM opened at $29.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.25. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $30.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.39.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). Select Medical had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Select Medical from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Select Medical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Insider Transactions at Select Medical

In other news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $3,809,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 839,550 shares in the company, valued at $22,919,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

