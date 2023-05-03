Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.91

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.91 and last traded at $30.56, with a volume of 18423 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Select Medical from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 40.65%.

In related news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $3,809,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 839,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,919,715. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Select Medical by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,617,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $511,932,000 after buying an additional 1,170,674 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Select Medical in the fourth quarter worth $24,027,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $445,617,000 after acquiring an additional 762,219 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 46.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,131,042 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,097,000 after acquiring an additional 676,592 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 30.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,408,413 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,407,000 after acquiring an additional 332,813 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

