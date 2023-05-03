SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 15,305 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 110.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,305 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AZEK by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,468,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of AZEK by 155.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 13,910 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AZEK by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,989,000 after buying an additional 384,936 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $295,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,788,896.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AZEK news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $124,306,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,337,905.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $295,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,793 shares in the company, valued at $5,788,896.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,810,000 shares of company stock worth $125,231,810. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $26.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.03 and a 200 day moving average of $21.99. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $30.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 128.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.60.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. AZEK had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of AZEK from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AZEK from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.11.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

