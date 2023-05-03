SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 1,862 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $571,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 36,060.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,003,000. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Trading Down 2.3 %

INSW stock opened at $39.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.56. International Seaways, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.89 and a fifty-two week high of $53.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The transportation company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $338.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.42 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 44.86%. Analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,134.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 17,400 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $905,844.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,348,114.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $41,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,097,134.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,944. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Seaways in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on International Seaways from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Seaways from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on International Seaways from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

International Seaways Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

See Also

