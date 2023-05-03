SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 47,790 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) by 161.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,790 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 17.1% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, Portland Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.24. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $14.20.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $27.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.29 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 47.73% and a negative net margin of 244.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PACB. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Cowen raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

In other news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 5,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $47,877.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 323,505 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,062.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William W. Ericson sold 7,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $67,114.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,795 shares in the company, valued at $167,275.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan G. Kim sold 5,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $47,877.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 323,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,070,062.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,493 shares of company stock worth $124,307. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of advanced sequencing solutions for genetic analysis. It operates through the following geographical segments: America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Stephen Turner and Joseph Vincent Bonventre on July 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

