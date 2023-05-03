SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 6,643 Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,643 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Digi International were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Digi International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Digi International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Digi International news, CFO James J. Loch sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $237,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,406.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Digi International news, CEO Ronald Konezny sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,049,750.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James J. Loch sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $237,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,406.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Digi International Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DGII shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Digi International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of DGII opened at $28.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.88. Digi International Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.73 and a 52-week high of $43.68.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $109.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.95 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 5.80%. Research analysts forecast that Digi International Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digi International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digi International, Inc engages in the provision of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services, and solutions. It operates under the IoT Products and Services and IoT Solutions segments. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, and government customers and secure IoT connectivity solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.