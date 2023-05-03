SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 6,942 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) by 151.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Universal were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal by 3.1% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Universal by 3.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal by 18.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Universal by 3.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Universal by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Insider Transactions at Universal

Universal Stock Performance

In other news, insider Theodore G. Broome sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $267,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,443.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Universal stock opened at $54.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.75. Universal Co. has a 1-year low of $43.64 and a 1-year high of $64.13.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $795.04 million for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 6.94%.

Universal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Corp. is a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment includes selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.