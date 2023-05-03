SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 939 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) by 86.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CACI International were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in CACI International by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in CACI International by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 435.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 284.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 22,683 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CACI International Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE CACI opened at $308.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97. CACI International Inc has a 12-month low of $245.32 and a 12-month high of $319.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.28. CACI International had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.64 earnings per share. CACI International’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CACI International news, Director William L. Jews sold 1,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.43, for a total transaction of $289,549.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,927.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CACI shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $313.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $355.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of CACI International in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.20.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

