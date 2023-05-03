SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) by 85.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,959 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,861 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in DHT were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHT. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of DHT by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

DHT stock opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of -0.19. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $12.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74.

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. DHT had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $116.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DHT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of DHT in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on DHT from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DHT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

