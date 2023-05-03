SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) by 229.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,161 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVI. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 898.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,192,000 after buying an additional 488,647 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 25.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,338,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,783,000 after purchasing an additional 474,471 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the third quarter worth about $10,355,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 52.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 935,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,905,000 after buying an additional 321,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the third quarter worth about $5,680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVR Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVI opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.50. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.62 and a 52 week high of $43.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.06.

CVR Energy Increases Dividend

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 69.72%. Research analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. This is an increase from CVR Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVR Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on CVR Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

About CVR Energy

(Get Rating)

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets high value transportation fuels. The Nitrogen Fertilizer segment markets nitrogen fertilizers primarily in the form of UAN and ammonia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.