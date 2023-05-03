SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,409 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Suburban Propane Partners were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 70.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,483 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,026,000 after acquiring an additional 244,537 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 4,041.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 235,298 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 229,617 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the third quarter worth about $2,972,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 179.5% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 232,209 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 149,117 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 72.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 128,034 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 53,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Suburban Propane Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Suburban Propane Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Suburban Propane Partners Stock Performance

Shares of SPH stock opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $963.14 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $17.75.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $397.47 million for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 10.75%.

Suburban Propane Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. It operates through the following segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and government customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.