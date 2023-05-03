SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 5,574 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) by 121.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tennant were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Tennant by 2.8% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 26,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Tennant by 13.2% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 490,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,733,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Tennant in the third quarter worth about $235,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Tennant in the third quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Tennant by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Tennant in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tennant in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Tennant Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TNC opened at $79.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.26 and its 200 day moving average is $65.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.10. Tennant has a 12-month low of $54.90 and a 12-month high of $80.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $305.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.53 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tennant will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tennant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tennant

In other Tennant news, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 2,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.38, for a total transaction of $158,641.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,025.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tennant Profile

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

