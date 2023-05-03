SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 9,411 Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 66.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 138.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

NYSE:SON opened at $59.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.71. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $65.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.93.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 43.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.17.

Insider Activity at Sonoco Products

In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $66,793.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 531 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $30,458.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,717.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $66,793.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,458 shares of company stock worth $207,291 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.