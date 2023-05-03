SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,088 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in LKQ by 81.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 300.6% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in LKQ by 417.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in LKQ by 1,874.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LKQ in the third quarter worth $103,000. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $57.22 on Wednesday. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $46.20 and a 12 month high of $59.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.25.

LKQ Announces Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. LKQ had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 26.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 502,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $28,342,635.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,161,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,688,183.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,121,057 shares of company stock valued at $178,208,971. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LKQ has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

