SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 67.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,854 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Albemarle by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 17.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 186.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $325.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Albemarle from $397.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.30.

Albemarle Price Performance

NYSE ALB opened at $173.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.53. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $171.82 and a 52 week high of $334.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.66.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 26.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 7.01%.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $1,432,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,473,054.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

