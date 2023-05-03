SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 68,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MWA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $14.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.39.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.85 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mueller Water Products in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Mueller Water Products from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. It operates through the Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions segments. The Water Flow Solutions segment includes iron gate valves, specialty valves, and service brass products.

Further Reading

