SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,313 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,457,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,193,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,075,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $224,824,000 after purchasing an additional 178,042 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 174.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 248,534 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,970,000 after purchasing an additional 158,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,188,000 after purchasing an additional 96,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $166.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lowered shares of F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of F5 from $182.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of F5 from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.13.

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,156 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total value of $175,122.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,511.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,156 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total value of $175,122.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,511.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $36,809.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,627.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,709 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,544 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $131.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $127.05 and a one year high of $178.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.54.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.18 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 16.56%. F5’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

