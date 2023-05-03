SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stake in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 368,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,229 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BRF were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 62,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 29,881 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in BRF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 72,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in BRF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 240,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 53,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. increased its stake in BRF by 193.4% in the third quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 1,023,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 674,703 shares during the last quarter. 8.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRFS stock opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.60. Brf S.A. has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $3.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.67.

Several research firms recently commented on BRFS. Barclays dropped their target price on BRF from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BRF in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.95.

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

