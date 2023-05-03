SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,421 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 8,838.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,399,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,212 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 245.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,378,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $202,841,000 after buying an additional 1,689,850 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 697.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 458,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,065,000 after buying an additional 400,655 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,349,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 58.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 636,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,274,000 after buying an additional 234,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.2 %

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $105.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.28. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $123.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.58.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

